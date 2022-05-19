Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea's Dominant 1-1 Draw With Leicester City

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel provided his reaction to his side's 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Thursday evening in a game that saw the Foxes' lucky to claim a point.

Chelsea finished the game with 68% possession, having registered 20 shots on goal compared to Leicester's two.

An early goal from James Maddison and a handful of heroic saves throughout from Kasper Schmeichel prevented Chelsea from running away with the three points and securing third place in the league.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking after the game, Tuchel provided the media with his thoughts on the team's performance, insisting they deserved to win.

"We were the better team and deserved to win," he said, as quoted by football.london. "We didn't allow any chances, got punished by a shot from outside the box.

"We created enough to win, didn't allow transition and chances for Leicester. So I am fine with the performance.

"It's a bit of a broken record: we did not take what we deserve."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea have struggled to find consistent goalscorers this year with Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku topping the list of highest scorers, however neither of them with particularly off-the-chart records.

Lukaku's £97.5 million transfer fee seemed, at face value, to guarantee goals. However, this season has shown that it doesn't always work that way.

"We needed a goal from a wing-back and an assist from a wing-back," a slightly disgruntled Thomas Tuchel muttered.

