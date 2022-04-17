Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea's FA Cup Semi-Final Win Against Crystal Palace

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reacted to his side's FA Cup semi-final win against Crystal Palace on Sunday. 

The Blues made the relatively short trip to Wembley Stadium to face the Eagles, with the former beating the latter 2-0. 

Tuchel's reigning World and European Champions will now return to the home of English football to face Liverpool in the final next month, the fourth meeting between the two sides this season.

When speaking to ITV Sport after the match, the German boss shared his thoughts on the win as he reaches his fifth final as Chelsea manager.

"It was not easy. We play again three games in three different competitions. Not always easy, very challenging physically. We are the team with the most minutes in Europe.

"Also mentally, to go in different competitions and put Champions League exit behind us. We took care of the counter-attacks before they could create. That was their biggest strength.

"In football if you concede a goal, 1-0 maybe from the set piece you think 'did we invest enough?'. It is hard, they played a new system and changed it twice. If you win it you say you are patient and controlled, that was it."

After a quiet first half in terms of chances on goal, Ruben Loftus-Cheek put Chelsea into the lead with his powerful strike just after the hour mark.

Mason Mount then doubled their lead shortly after with his finish past Jack Butland from inside the area after Timo Werner's neat through-ball.

