'We Are Very Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea Win Against Malmo

    October 20, 2021
    'Very Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea's 4-0 Win Over Malmo

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reacted to his side's 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

    Andreas Christensen, Jorginho and Kai Havertz all made it onto the scoresheet, making it three consecutive victories for the Blues in all competitions. 

    The win now sees Chelsea remain in second in Group H of the tournament having won two and lost one so far. 

    Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Tuchel commented on his side's performance in the pouring rain at Stamford Bridge, saying: "We wanted the three points and we wanted them deserved. We got both of it.

    "We made it go very well because we played with huge intensity, a lot of ball wins. We demanded this from us, we demanded the three points from us."

    Christensen scored his first ever goal for Chelsea after nine minutes of the first half, before Jorginho made it 2-0 from the spot.

    Havertz ensured the win was secured shortly after the break, and Jorginho put the icing on the cake as he scored his second of the night.

    Once the fourth goal was scored the game slowed down, which allowed the Blues to comfortably see out the result.

    Tuchel added: "We played an excellent game until it was 4-0. We are very happy, but in three days it’s the next match. It was a good game, but we demand that from us."

    Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge on Saturday against Norwich City as they look to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table.

