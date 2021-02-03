Thomas Tuchel reacts to Harry Kane missing Spurs vs Chelsea clash

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea will have it easier with Harry Kane set to be absent for Tottenham on Thursday night in the London derby.

Jose Mourinho confirmed Kane will be on sidelines when Chelsea travel to north London on Thursday after injuring both of his ankles.

"I think it's not a very optimistic thing to say that next week he should be playing, I think it will be just a consequence of his good evolution."

And Tuchel was delighted with the news, however will prepare his side for all possible team selections just in case.

“Well I would say it's always easier if Harry Kane is not playing, that is a given, absolutely no secret.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“Harry Kane is one of the best number nines in the world, a role model number nine that every coach and team wishes for in terms of work rate, ambition, mentality, attitude, and his goalscoring is simply outstanding

"At the moment we assume he will not play. But we will prepare ourselves for all cases. So if he's on the pitch we will also be prepared for that.”

Chelsea could be without Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma after they were forced out of training on Wednesday with slight issues.

“We had two little issues today on the training pitch. It was Kurt Zouma and Kai Havertz who went off the pitch with little issues so they are checking issues and doing images right now. It is questionable if they are in the squad for tomorrow. Everyone else is available.”

Hakim Ziyech will return to the Chelsea side though.

