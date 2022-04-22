Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Lewis Hamilton & Serena Williams' Involvement in Chelsea Bid

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reaction to the news that Sir Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams are part of Sir Martin Broughton's bid for the club.

Recent reports revealed that Sir Hamilton and Serena Williams had joined the bid from Sir Broughton to take over the club, which was later confirmed by Hamilton.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against West Ham United, Tuchel discussed the pair's involvement.

The German refused to be drawn into details of the bid but acknowledged the sporting achievement of the F1 and tennis stars.

“I just heard it. I got a briefing that they are a part of it," he said. 

"I can tell you not more than that I am a big admirer of both of them - fantastic sports personalities on the court, on the racetrack and off. They take responsibility as human beings and are outstanding sports figures in what they do. They have our biggest and my biggest respect. 

"I have absolutely no insight into the proceeding and what role they play. I would like to not comment.”

Speaking on Thursday, Hamilton confirmed his involvement in the bit.

"We can confirm that Lewis has joined the Sir Martin Broughton bid, however the financial figure reported in the Sky article isn’t accurate," a spokesperson revealed.

However, Williams has not discussed her involvement as of yet as Broughton looks to be the successful party in their bid for Chelsea as the sale comes to a conclusion towards the end of the month.

