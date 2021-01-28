Thomas Tuchel 'ready to push' Chelsea's youngsters from Academy to next level

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Chelsea's Academy as one of the best in Europe and is ready to utilise it during his time in charge, but insists time will be needed.

The 47-year-old took over on Tuesday from Frank Lampard on an 18-month deal and has a lot to live up to in terms of bringing and using youngsters at Chelsea who have come through the ranks.

Lampard was known for giving the likes of Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour, Reece James, Tammy Abraham and others their chances of breaking into the Chelsea first-team, which they have done so, successfully as well.

Now Tuchel is expected to do the same and in his first game in charge, he played Callum Hudson-Odoi at right wing-back, and brought Abraham and Mount on late in the game in the 0-0 draw against Wolves on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

It was previously reported that Tuchel sees the youth as 'key' in his plans as Chelsea Head Coach.

"I like that we have not only young players but young players from the Academy which is crucial for me in any club in the world. Chelsea is famous for having one of the best academies in Europe so there must be a way that we push the guys," said Tuchel to the official Chelsea website.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel is 'really excited' to be the new Chelsea Head Coach

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea's weaknesses & areas to improve on following Wolves draw

"We can never forget that it takes some time to be part of the one of the most demanding teams in the world and of course we play for titles and results, so if you want to make it here it’s one of the biggest challenges for a youngster. But we will never stop pushing them, we will guide them, we will help them, and we have a lot of young players especially up front.

(Photo by RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"We have a lot of young players from Germany and other foreign countries and not only from the Academy and that excites us because it’s nice to guide them, to help them and to teach them and to follow their development. For me it’s a feeling you get when you have hungry players who have to earn their results and earn their titles here, and didn’t do it in the other clubs but want to do it here. Its sets for me basics for a certain spirit for a certain style and that means we want to show a certain intensity and hunger to make our supporters proud of us."

Billy Gilmour is expected to leave the club though this month until the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube