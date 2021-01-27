Thomas Tuchel 'really excited' to be the new Chelsea Head Coach

Thomas Tuchel says joining Chelsea was an opportunity he couldn't turn down after being the appointed the new Head Coach.

The 47-year-old's appointment was confirmed on Tuesday evening, less than 24 hours before Chelsea's Premier League fixture against Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Tuchel replaces Frank Lampard who was axed on Monday after a poor run of results in the league.

His initial words upon his arrival were of gratitude for the chance as well as showing respect to the departed Lampard.

But in a more in-depth interview ahead of the Wolves clash, Tuchel shared his delight at joining the Blues and is looking forward to working with the squad.

"It’s hard to explain," said Tuchel to the official Chelsea website.

"My life was turned upside down in the past three days or so! It feels amazing to the new head coach of Chelsea and I’m really excited to be here.

"Me and my staff had the feeling that this was too good an opportunity not to take and personally I felt this was a chance I could not let go away.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"We could not miss this opportunity to be part of this club and to be part of the Chelsea family. To work with this squad and compete in the toughest league in the Premier League and of course the Champions League is something we are excited to take on.

"I met with the team yesterday and worked with them last night, so it was good to get straight to work and we are ready for a difficult game tonight. I’m super happy to be here and really excited to get to work."

