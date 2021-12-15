Thomas Tuchel Reassures Fans of 'Trust Between Chelsea And Its Players' Amid Contract Crisis

Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Reassures Fans of 'Trust Between Chelsea And Players' Amid Contract Crisis

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has reassured worrying fans over the contract crisis that they are currently in, insisting that there is a good level of trust between the club and its players.

The Blues are currently negotiating contracts with the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen, who are all out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Azpilicueta and Rudiger appear to be attracting a lot of foreign interest, with Barcelona and Real Madrid potentially interested in the pair respectively.

Speaking ahead of his side's midweek clash with Everton, Tuchel answered questions on the defensive contract crisis that appears to be unfolding at the west London club.

"This will disappear again, this feeling," he told the press. "All of these players know very well how much we appreciate them, which big role they play in our plans and the presence of this team and this club.

"They are very aware of it and will not slow it away like this. Of course it is their right now to do things, but it is also their right to stay with us and create a future, to be part of the future of Chelsea football club.

"We are honoured with patience, we are honoured with confidence and we are honoured with a trust and good relationship between the players and the staff, the players and the club. This is how it should be.”

Rudiger's departure from the club has been speculated amid interest from Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid, after the German international reportedly asked for £200,000 per week - £60,000 more than Chelsea initially offered.

