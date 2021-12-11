Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Delivers Covid-19 Health Update on Chelsea Star Mateo Kovacic

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has reassured fans that midfielder Mateo Kovacic is doing well, despite contracting Covid-19 earlier this week.

The Croatian midfielder had been out of action for a number of weeks due to a hamstring injury.

A day after returning to training however, Kovacic tested positive for Covid-19 and is now forced to self-isolate, meaning he will be forced to spend even longer on the sidelines.

imago1007585106h (1)

Speaking to the Chelsea 5th Stand App, Thomas Tuchel reassured fans that despite having contracted Covid-19, Kovacic is in fine health, as well as providing an update on Trevoh Chalobah and N'Golo Kante, who have been sidelined due to injuries.

"Mateo is in daily contact with our doctors and had some symptoms, but he feels OK," said Tuchel.

"Trevoh and N'Golo will be, as it seems, back in team training next Tuesday, so I don't know if the Everton game will be too early but let's take it step by step."

pjimage (21)

Chalobah and Kante are both recovering from injuries as it stands, with their returns to training expected early next week.

Chalobah suffered a hamstring injury in his side's 2-1 win over Watford last week, while Kante is recovering from a knee injury he picked up in Chelsea's 4-0 win over Juventus.

Ben Chilwell is also sidelined for the foreseeable future, still struggling with a problem in his ACL.

