December 1, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Reassures 'Outstanding' Edouard Mendy Following Ballon d'Or Snub

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has reassured goalkeeper Edouard Mendy of his quality following his snub at the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

FIFA received a lot of criticism from fans and players alike who were confused that Mendy wasn't included in the 30-man shortlist for the award.

Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma was the only no. one to feature in the 30-man shortlist.

Speaking on Mendy finishing second in the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper, Thomas Tuchel was very honest on the incident.

"I know he's disappointed not to collect the trophy," he told Chelsea FC.

"He has that ambition. This is normal. At the same time, he deserves to be there and realises the importance of this for him.

"He had outstanding records since he joins #Chelsea. Clean sheets, success, titles were all hugely involved. He deserved to be in the very best. There is no need to worry for him."

Senegal teammate Kalidou Koulibaly publicly voiced his frustration that he wasn't included in the 30-man shortlist.

"It’s a real shame that Edou isn’t one of them. He is the first African goalkeeper to win the Champions League."

“We must continue to work and move forward. We have to do the double (the work) of some people to be well judged.

“Edou is a very positive person. We talked about it together. He will continue to fight to be part of it.

"For me, he has a place among these 30 players."

