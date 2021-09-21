September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Reaveals His Excitement Regarding Timo Werner & Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Partnership

Exciting things ahead.
Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has opened up regarding his feelings towards a front two of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner ahead of Chelsea's clash with Aston Villa.

The manager played the pair for the last 30 minutes against Tottenham and they ran riot.

Speaking ahead of the Carabao Cup fixture, Tuchel discussed the partnership.

sipa_35001574

When asked about Werner, Tuchel said: "He can play with Romelu. He did very well in Tottenham, the last 25 or 30 minutes of the match that gave us a clear impression of how dangerous these two can be together. 

"There was some disappointment to brush off his shoulders from the euros and the first games. He was not absolutely happy with his performances in the beginning and we were not absolutely happy so we know he can be much more dangerous and much more of an attacking threat than he was."

sipa_34579188

The German manager proceeded to heap praise on Werner, who is showing his confidence.

"The stuff that you don’t see, I see him in the last training sessions more relaxed, more fluid in his movement with more confidence and that’s why we put him on earlier against Tottenham. We saw his development and there are clear signs that he is on a good way and I hope he can show and prove it tomorrow." he said.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Werner vs City
News

'A Clear Impression of How Dangerous These Two Can be' - Thomas Tuchel's Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku Excitement Revealed

sipa_34759533
News

Thomas Tuchel Rules Edouard Mendy Out of Chelsea's Cup Tie vs Aston Villa

sipa_35000676
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Carabao Cup

sipa_32164309
News

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on 'Confident' Timo Werner Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

sipa_34596359 (1)
News

Report: Chelsea Close to Agreeing New Andreas Christensen Contract

sipa_33415334 (1)
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup

sipa_35009438
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Changes Will Be Made for Aston Villa Cup Tie

pjimage (42)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Aston Villa