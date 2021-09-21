'A Clear Impression of How Dangerous These Two Can be' - Thomas Tuchel's Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku Excitement Revealed

Thomas Tuchel has opened up regarding his feelings towards a front two of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner ahead of Chelsea's clash with Aston Villa.

The manager played the pair for the last 30 minutes against Tottenham and they ran riot.

Speaking ahead of the Carabao Cup fixture, Tuchel discussed the partnership.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

When asked about Werner, Tuchel said: "He can play with Romelu. He did very well in Tottenham, the last 25 or 30 minutes of the match that gave us a clear impression of how dangerous these two can be together.

"There was some disappointment to brush off his shoulders from the euros and the first games. He was not absolutely happy with his performances in the beginning and we were not absolutely happy so we know he can be much more dangerous and much more of an attacking threat than he was."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The German manager proceeded to heap praise on Werner, who is showing his confidence.

"The stuff that you don’t see, I see him in the last training sessions more relaxed, more fluid in his movement with more confidence and that’s why we put him on earlier against Tottenham. We saw his development and there are clear signs that he is on a good way and I hope he can show and prove it tomorrow." he said.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube