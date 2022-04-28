Thomas Tuchel has recalled his past with Ralf Rangnick as Chelsea prepare to face Manchester United on Thursday night.

The west London side will travel to Old Trafford to battle against the Red Devils in the Premier League.

Chelsea are seeking another top four finish this season, with United also chasing European football as they face off for the second time in the current campaign.

Ahead of the trip north, Tuchel shared the history between him and his counterpart Rangnick, with the latter coaching the former years ago.

“The story is told, he was my coach when I was a first division player. He told us a lot that I never heard about - we don’t need to follow the striker until he goes to the toilet.

"That was the common sense at the time, to follow around for 90 minutes. He told us we can defend a back four and in spaces. He opened our eyes and brought big success to a little club we played. We went through to the first division.

"On this run I got injured. At Stuttgart he opened the door for me to the academy and a chance to make an internship with the under 17’s. From there I tried to be the best possible.

"He had his fantastic record in Germany to bring clubs to the very highest level and build clubs from scratch.

"This is the story if I want to tell it as short as possible! It’s nice to see him always, tough to play his teams. We will maybe have a quick five minute chat but contact is not on a daily or weekly basis.”

Chelsea's previous meeting against United saw them draw 1-1 earlier in the season, with Jorginho equalising from the spot for the Blues.

