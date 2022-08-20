Thomas Tuchel Receives a Ban & Fine From the FA After Tottenham Incident

The FA have reprimanded Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte for their actions in the Chelsea vs Tottenham game.

Last Sunday, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte got into a clash with each other in the London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Their first altercation came after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored to make it 1-1. The Chelsea bench was unhappy after a clear foul on Kai Havertz wasn't spotted by Anthony Taylor.

The final scuffle was when the two managers shook hands. Tuchel took exception to Conte not looking him in the eyes for it and both managers received a red card.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

After the game, the German was openly criticising the referee for missing two key decisions in the game which eventually lead to the Blues dropping two points.

Now, the FA Spokesperson has confirmed that both managers will receive a punishment due to their actions.

Conte has been given a £15,000 fine, however, he doesn't have to serve a one-game touchline ban despite being shown a red card.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, Tuchel has been slapped with a heftier £35,000 fine and he's been told he has to serve a touchline ban for one game.

Despite Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch saying he'd be disappointed if the German was on the touchline for the game this weekend, Tuchel's one-game ban has been suspended due to the club waiting on written reasons from the FA.

Chelsea fans are not very happy about this outcome, especially after Mike Dean, the VAR referee, admitted that they made a mistake not sending off Cristian Romero before Spurs' last-minute equaliser.

