Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Receives a Ban & Fine From the FA After Tottenham Incident

The FA have reprimanded Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte for their actions in the Chelsea vs Tottenham game.

Last Sunday, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte got into a clash with each other in the London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Their first altercation came after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored to make it 1-1. The Chelsea bench was unhappy after a clear foul on Kai Havertz wasn't spotted by Anthony Taylor.

The final scuffle was when the two managers shook hands. Tuchel took exception to Conte not looking him in the eyes for it and both managers received a red card.

Thomas Tuchel Antonio Conte

After the game, the German was openly criticising the referee for missing two key decisions in the game which eventually lead to the Blues dropping two points.

Now, the FA Spokesperson has confirmed that both managers will receive a punishment due to their actions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Conte has been given a £15,000 fine, however, he doesn't have to serve a one-game touchline ban despite being shown a red card.

Anthony Taylor Thomas Tuchel

However, Tuchel has been slapped with a heftier £35,000 fine and he's been told he has to serve a touchline ban for one game.

Despite Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch saying he'd be disappointed if the German was on the touchline for the game this weekend, Tuchel's one-game ban has been suspended due to the club waiting on written reasons from the FA.

Chelsea fans are not very happy about this outcome, especially after Mike Dean, the VAR referee, admitted that they made a mistake not sending off Cristian Romero before Spurs' last-minute equaliser.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Trevoh Chalobah
Transfer News

Report: Roma And Spurs Join Inter Milan In The Race For Trevoh Chalobah

By Connor Dossi-White
Aubameyang and Tuchel
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Submit Bid for Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Stephen Smith
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Must 'Bid Big' For Wesley Fofana

By Stephen Smith
Thomas Tuchel Red CArd
News

Jesse Marsch Will Be ‘Disappointed’ if Thomas Tuchel Isn’t Banned for the Leeds United Game

By Charlie Webb
Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

Pundit Doesn’t ‘Understand’ Why Chelsea Want Everton’s Anthony Gordon

By Charlie Webb
Mason Mount and Jorginho
Match Coverage

'A Team Who Loves The Chaos' - Thomas Tuchel On Leeds vs Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Wesley Fofana and Brendan Rodgers
Transfer News

Report: Wesley Fofana Left Out Of Leicester City's Next Matchday Squad

By Melissa Edwards
Todd Boehly
News

Financial Expert Gives His Thoughts on Todd Boehly’s ‘NFL-Style’ Contracts Set to Be Introduced at Chelsea

By Charlie Webb