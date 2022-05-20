Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel: Reece James Can Replicate N'Golo Kante's Chelsea Legacy

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made the bold statement that Reece James can replicate N'Golo Kante's legacy at Stamford Bridge if he stays and wins more titles during his time at the club.

The French international's contract is up at the end of next season, whilst James has received interest from Real Madrid. 

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against Watford, via Adam Newson, Tuchel has discussed the future of James and his potential legacy.

When asked if James is the sort of player with the potential to replicate the legacy of Kante, Tuchel admitted: "Not yet given the history of N’Golo and the titles and what he did over the years and with the national team, all the success. 

"He (James) has everything that it takes to be one of the very best, but there is a long way to go for Reece.

"There is some incredible potential and he has the ability, the foundation, the body, the physique, the mindset to make his way to the very top, but there is still a long way to go. We will support him. We will push him so he can be that player for Chelsea."

James has been one of the most important players for Chelsea this season as Tuchel previously admitted that he is 'impressed' that his side have finished as high as third due to James' absence this season.

The defender was ruled out for a large part of the season, joining Ben Chilwell on the sidelines.

Speaking on his absence, Tuchel said: "When I see today Reece James play and we missed him for 12 weeks, I am very impressed we are still in the top three."

