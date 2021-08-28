Thomas Tuchel: Reece James’ Red Card ‘Spoiled’ Chelsea’s Draw vs Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel has discussed Reece James' red card at Anfield as ten man Chelsea earned a point against Liverpool.

The Blues played with 10 men for the whole of the second half following James' red card.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tuchel said that he believes the red card spoiled the match.

SIPA USA

"I don’t like the red cards in football, nobody in the stadium or on the TV wants to watch a game for 45 minutes 11 v 10. It spoils the game." he said.

"I have no solution, maybe it’s a red card and denies a chance. It’s also a deflection so who knows. In general, these early red cards, sometimes you get for a hard tackle and the game is spoiled."

Referee Anthony Taylor sent James off after being told to review the incident on the pitch-side screen and Tuchel explained why he was disappointed with the way it was handled.

"I don’t know anymore what happens and what does not happen. We were worried that he was just looking at a photo. The photo gives the image that it was a red card." he said.

Tuchel continued: "For me, it was too quick to check. He didn’t see the whole situation where it gets deflected. I remember referees explaining that if it is a deflection and unnatural. It maybe stays with the decision.

"I heard explanation. Then maybe he would have done another decision. I don’t blame his decision but maybe he made it too quick."

More Chelsea Coverage

