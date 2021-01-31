Thomas Tuchel reflects on 'amazing' first week as Chelsea Head Coach

Thomas Tuchel has reflected on his first week as Chelsea Head Coach after his appointment on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old signed an 18-month contract with an option of a further year as he was announced on Tuesday evening.

A training session and a match all in the space of 24 hours following his appointment, it's been a crazy week for the German since his arrival at the club.

He went undefeated in his first game, drawing 0-0 against Wolves, and will be hoping to earn his first win on Sunday against Burnley.

And in his pre-match programme notes, Tuchel looked back on his first week in charge.

"It has been an amazing first few days for me at Chelsea. First of all, thank you to all the people at the club who gave my staff and I such a friendly welcome, and supported us from the moment we arrived with data, with information and with help.

"The players were immediately open to us introducing our ideas, so that we were even able to do one intense training session before our first game together against Wolves on Wednesday night. We have worked on our tactical approach and the players have been very open in the meetings that we’ve held to prepare for the matches – this is all you can ask for as a coach.

"It has been an incredible period of time for me, personally. Things happened very quickly for me at the start of this week, with this opportunity to come to a different club, in a different country, but from the first moment of contact from Chelsea, I had the feeling that I did not want to miss this possibility to coach a club like this, in the biggest league.

"I wanted to take this challenge for many reasons, one of which was the mix of personalities, experience and young talents, who are hungry to earn their titles here at Chelsea. This is a combination that is very, very exciting for me and my staff, so we did not want to miss this chance."

Tuchel also had a message for the Chelsea supporters who have to watch the Blues from their homes.

"Finally, I want to tell the fans at home that, without you here at Stamford Bridge, it is not even half the experience it should be. I cannot wait for the chance to stand on the side of the pitch with a full stadium of Chelsea supporters getting behind the team."

