September 11, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea Performance Following Aston Villa Victory

The boss has spoken.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has discussed his side's performance as the Blues came out 3-0 winners against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace and Mateo Kovacic scored a rare goal on route to the three points.

Speaking after the match, Tuchel reflected on his team's performance. 

He said: "It was a dangerous game.

"We had so many players out on international duties. You never fully feel your team. We played a tough opponent so it's strange before the match." 

Lukaku opened the scoring on 15 minutes and his boss admitted that he had hoped the goal would make the game easier.

"I hoped the goal could give us some confidence in the first half but it didn't so we did what we had to do," Tuchel said. "We had other matches after national breaks. We escape with the perfect result, the perfect evening for our striker." 

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday as the Blues remain unbeaten at the start of the season, recording three wins and a draw.

However, before the Premier League clash, Tuchel's men will begin their UEFA Champions League title defence at home to Russian side Zenit on Tuesday.

