Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea Securing Top 3 in Premier League

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reflected on securing third place with the west London side on Thursday evening with a 1-1 draw over Leicester.

The Blues went behind originally thanks to a stunning goal from James Maddison inside six minutes.

However, after 90 minutes of majority dominance from Chelsea that saw them register 20 goals in comparison to Leicester's two, the Blues came away with a point to see them effectively secure third place.

IMAGO / Sportimage

After the game, Tuchel was asked about the number of draws his side had racked up this season and whether it was frustrating to him, to which he replied:

"Yes, but not today," as quoted by football.london. "It's the story of the season, we need an assist from a wing-back and a goal from a wing-back.

"You can see the numbers of our offensive players and the numbers [from the offensive players] that are in front of us.

"Still, today is the day that we secured third place. We have been the whole season in the top three and when we keep in mind where we come from last season – ninth place and securing fourth place with the help of Tottenham in the last ten minutes of the season – this time we took ourselves.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"We fought against Arsenal and Tottenham who played for six weeks in one competition and we are pretty much the opposite.

"So yeah, we had some obstacles to overcome and circumstances around the club that wasn't easy, so full credit to the team. It was a huge step in consistency for us.

"Maybe it does not feel 100% like this because the gap is so big to the team teams but ok, we have stuff to and stuff to improve. We are the first to admit and from here we go."

