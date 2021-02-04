Thomas Tuchel reflects on Chelsea's 1-0 win against Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel was very pleased with Chelsea's performance during their 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night in north London.

Jorginho's first-half penalty was enough for the Blues to extend their unbeaten run under Tuchel since his appointment last week.

Chelsea have yet to concede under the German and have now clinched seven points in his opening three games.

They controlled the game in the first half but failed to finish the hosts off, but managed to hold on for a vital win.

"In general I’m very pleased with the result. It’s a deserved win," said Tuchel post-match, as quoted by football.london.

"We were very, very good in the first half, very dominant, very strong with the ball, very good in counter pressing and did not allow counter attacks against one of the most dangerous teams, maybe in Europe, for counter attacks.

"That was very, very strong. We lacked a little bit of precision in the box of composure to make it 2-0 to score more goals to decide the match.

"In the second half it was a bit harder because we had some easy ball losses and lost a little bit of ball possession and of confidence, but we never lost intensity and we never lost the structure to defend and we never lost the intensity to push up high and the courage to defend up high and up front.

"With that I’m very, very pleased. It is normal. If you play a dominant game like this, if you don’t score the second one it can happen that some minutes arrive where you have to suffer and we were absolutely ready for that mentally and physically and I’m super happy with the effort.

"We defended excellently. We had half chances, big chances in counter attacks, okay we couldn’t finish them. We conceded only one chance and that was when Tottenham risked a lot and that’s why I’m happy."

