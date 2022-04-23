Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's Defeat to Arsenal Ahead of West Ham Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed his side's 4-2 loss to Arsenal on Wednesday after having time to analyse the game.

There were several individual errors as Chelsea fell to defeat in the London derby after a frustrating night at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against West Ham in the Premier League, Tuchel looked back on the dissappointing performance.

imago1011449730h

When asked about the match, which saw Chelsea lose three in a row at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel said: “You don’t need to lose this match first of all. Not with this kind of performance or how the match is running. 

"We have a bit of a bad mix of big individual mistakes and a bit of, a lack of quality in the one on one defensive attitude, behaviour - in and around the box. We get punished for this heavily. I am not so sure if I have an explanation why. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The expected goals we concede since the national break is higher than normal, this is my responsibility in my opinion - it’s about tactics, high pressing, deep pressing, how chances are created to keep expected goals as low as possible. This is a bit higher, not dramatically. 

imago1011447430h

"We conceded 12 goals since the international break, double the amount of expected goals so I think most of the times in football it is a mix of bad luck, a mix of circumstances and the opponent making the very most of what we offer them. 

"It is also a mix of individual mistakes and we lack the real determination and attitude in one on one in the box at the moment to really keep the actual goals under the expected goals.”

The Blues will be hoping to bounce back when they face West Ham on Sunday as they look to push further ahead in the race for the top four.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011113867h
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Squad Are Trying Their Hardest Despite Stamford Bridge Pitch Problems

By Jago Hemming7 hours ago
imago1011472582h
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists He Has 'No Insight' Into Lewis Hamilton & Serena Williams Part in Chelsea Takeover Bid

By Jago Hemming8 hours ago
imago1008433583h
News

David Moyes Offers Thoughts on 'Top Team' Chelsea Ahead of Premier League Clash

By Jago Hemming8 hours ago
imago1011294983h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea's Poor Run of Form Since Return From International Break

By Jago Hemming9 hours ago
imago1011332883h
News

Chelsea vs Liverpool: FA Cup Final Date & Kick-Off Time Confirmed

By Nick Emms9 hours ago
imago1011278052h
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses How He Deals With Fatigue as Chelsea Manager

By Jago Hemming10 hours ago
imago1011424135h
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Extremely Unlikely' to Go to Manchester United as Chelsea Remain Hopeful

By Jago Hemming10 hours ago
imago1011460416h
News

Thomas Tuchel Takes Responsibility for Arsenal Loss & Chelsea's Poor Run of Home Form

By Jago Hemming11 hours ago