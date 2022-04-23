Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's Defeat to Arsenal Ahead of West Ham Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed his side's 4-2 loss to Arsenal on Wednesday after having time to analyse the game.

There were several individual errors as Chelsea fell to defeat in the London derby after a frustrating night at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against West Ham in the Premier League, Tuchel looked back on the dissappointing performance.

When asked about the match, which saw Chelsea lose three in a row at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel said: “You don’t need to lose this match first of all. Not with this kind of performance or how the match is running.

"We have a bit of a bad mix of big individual mistakes and a bit of, a lack of quality in the one on one defensive attitude, behaviour - in and around the box. We get punished for this heavily. I am not so sure if I have an explanation why.

"The expected goals we concede since the national break is higher than normal, this is my responsibility in my opinion - it’s about tactics, high pressing, deep pressing, how chances are created to keep expected goals as low as possible. This is a bit higher, not dramatically.

"We conceded 12 goals since the international break, double the amount of expected goals so I think most of the times in football it is a mix of bad luck, a mix of circumstances and the opponent making the very most of what we offer them.

"It is also a mix of individual mistakes and we lack the real determination and attitude in one on one in the box at the moment to really keep the actual goals under the expected goals.”

The Blues will be hoping to bounce back when they face West Ham on Sunday as they look to push further ahead in the race for the top four.

