Thomas Tuchel reflects on Chelsea's goalless draw against Wolves in first game in charge

Thomas Tuchel was very happy with Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea were held by Wolves in west London in Tuchel's first game in charge as Head Coach after being appointed on Tuesday.

They had less than 24 hours to prepare for the league meeting, in a game where they couldn't turn possession into goals. Tuchel revealed that his team selection was factored by experience.

There's plenty to work on for Tuchel and his coaching team as the Blues look to climb up the table.

On the draw and his first game in charge, Tuchel said: "It was well-deserved for all the effort the team put in. I’ve just walked into the dressing room and told everyone that there should be no disappointment or doubt.

"I was very happy with the performance, the energy and our intensity. We had 16 recoveries in the last third and we were very structured not to allow any counter-attacks against an opponent very good at that.

"If this is our starting point then I’m looking forward to where we end up.

"It was a brave performance with courage and we had good input from the bench with the guys who came on. There was a good spirit but we didn’t have the supporters and they could have helped with the half-chances we had.

"It was hard work but we didn’t lose intensity so I’m very happy about that."

Chelsea next play on Sunday against Burnley in the Premier League, again at Stamford Bridge.

