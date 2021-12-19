'Could've Won It' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's Goalless Draw at Wolves

Thomas Tuchel has reacted to Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

A Covid and injury hit Blues side were forced to play the match at Molineux after having their postponement request rejected by the Premier League.

Chelsea worked tirelessly against Bruno Lage's side and had to settle for a point, which sees them fall further behind in the title race - the least of their concerns right now.

Tuchel wasn't pleased with the decision not to call the game off, but understood it. He accepted Chelsea's struggles on a foggy afternoon, admitting his side could've nicked all three points if they had shown some more quality.

As quoted by football.london, he said: "Of course, there was a lot of noise going on in the last 24 hours. Is this the perfect environment to prepare for a match? No, for sure not. We focussed late, we did a late and short meeting and we tried to do our best.

"We struggled in the first half after a very strong start in the first five minutes, to adapt to Wolves’ shape and we were a bit late in all the challenges. The reaction in the second half was very, very good and was a good performance.We could've won it with a bit of luck, a little bit more quality.

"A 0-0 at Wolves...we have another clean sheet so a lot of positive things. It is hard to create chances, it was clear before the game that it is hard to score goals here, this is clear. So I think to analyse this game isolated and purely this game, I am absolutely OK.

"We could have won it with a bit of luck, here and there a bit more quality, a shot or more or little situations on our side but I am very happy with how we played in the second half."

Tuchel admitted his squad are worried about their health following the positive results.

He added: "The points that hurt at the points we lost at home against Manchester United, Burnley and Everton. These are the points that hurt, not today. I can't and will not comment on other decisions about postponed games. We never compared ourselves to another situation, we were just worried about the safety of players. The players were worried about their health because we had several positive results in several days."

