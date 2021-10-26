    • October 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's Penalty Shoot-Out Win Against Southampton

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed his side's penalty shoot-out victory against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

    The Blues secured the win to progress into the quarter final of the competition as they look for Tuchel's first domestic trophy since taking over at the club.

    Speaking to the official club YouTube channel after the match, Tuchel gave his verdict on the match.

    sipa_35707087 (1)

    He said: "It was an intense match of football, nice to watch for the spectators. It was an open fight, an intense match. We did a good shootout, a lot of quality. Kepa saved one, it was a miss too. 

    "There were a lot of changes. Unfortunately yesterday we lost Azpi with an injury, Andreas told us he could not play because he had tooth surgery and then Ruben. We missed three players that maybe would have started. I liked the energy today, it was a good game,"

    The Blues were lucky as they survived a late enslaught from the Saints but Kepa Arrizabalaga kept his side in the match before making a fantastic save from a Theo Walcott penalty in the shoot-out to help his team on teh way to victory.

    Next up for the Blues is Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

