Thomas Tuchel reflects on first defeat in charge of Chelsea after 5-2 loss against West Brom

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his verdict on Chelsea's shambolic 5-2 defeat to West Brom in the Premier League.

Chelsea's unbeaten start under the German came to an end in horrific fashion as braces from Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson saw the Baggies run riot against the 10-man Blues.

Christian Pulisic gave Chelsea the lead before Thiago Silva was shown a second yellow card. From there on, Chelsea struggled and at the break they were behind after conceding twice to Pereira in stoppage time. Callum Robinson added two in the second-half with Mbaye Diagne adding another. 

Tuchel wasn't pleased with his side's performance and hopes the defeat will serve as a big wake up call to the squad and him. 

"There was nothing much in it until the red card came and after that we were not able to cope with the situation," said Tuchel post-match. 

"I don’t know why but it was like this. We gave away two very easy goals before half-time but even in the second half what could go wrong went wrong. We have to accept a big loss today and hopefully it’s a big wake-up call for all of us, me included.

"We will get the right response because this is sport and it’s absolutely necessary. First of all, it’s important that we digest it because I did not see it coming so now we have to take our responsibilities, and shake it off and continue tomorrow."

Tuchel also confirmed most of his players would not be given a day off on Sunday and they will be coming into training to prepare for their Champions League clash against Porto on Wednesday. 

EyDhZ90W8AUOCx-
