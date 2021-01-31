Thomas Tuchel reflects on first win as Chelsea Head Coach following 2-0 win over Burnley

Thomas Tuchel was very pleased to earn his first win as Chelsea Head Coach following a 2-0 win against Burnley in the Premier League.

A first-half strike from Cesar Azpilicueta and a ferocious volley from Marcos Alonso six minutes from time sealed a 2-0 win for the Blues in west London on Sunday afternoon.

Tuchel had to wait until his second game to get his first win as Head Coach after a goalless draw in midweek.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

But the 47-year-old was pleased with his side's performance at Stamford Bridge against Sean Dyche's men.

"Well the performance itself, for me it was very complete, both defensively and offensively," said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london.

"We had to be very, very strong physically against many powerful players and with may duels in the air. We had to fight for the second ball, and you have to be very aware for all the second balls that fly back again in your back.

"But we did the work, with the three centre-backs and two sixes absolutely outstanding. The two guys on the sides did a lot of effort to support, and the front three supported the defensive work too.

(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"We managed to concede only one shot, which was absolutely amazing.

"And importantly we never lost patience, we controlled the game, created a lot of chances, and were very good in the counter-pressing.

"So overall very happy that we got this well-deserved win."

