Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Fun & Challenging 2021/22 Season With Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel took the time on Friday to reflect on his side's challenging but fun 2021/22 season.

Following their 1-1 draw with Leicester on Thurday evening, the Blues effectively secured themselves third place in this season's Premier League.

In the aftermath of their Champions League win in May last year, the west London side went on to win the Club World Cup and the Super Cup this year as well as reaching two domestic cup finals.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their final game of the season, Tuchel revealed he relished the challenge of Chelsea's most recent season.

“It makes it maybe at the very top of the list of (challenging) seasons that we’ve had. In that moment you adapt to that situation, you try to adapt and you try to find solutions and it’s always challenging.

“It can be from results, from the atmosphere in the dressing room, from crazy things like sanctions, which nobody could predict or ever think of.

“It was very challenging, but at the same time it was also demanding, but also a lot of fun. It is a pure pleasure to be in the middle of it and still have the chance to guide the team and to be a part of it.”

IMAGO / Focus Images

Tuchel went on to discuss how they can improve next season.

"Of course, I think we can do better. I think it is not a lot; it is margins. We will look into that - it is not the moment when I have analysed everything and I don’t have the answer because we would have changed it before. We struggle with efficiency, with goal scoring records, with consistency, with determination, with precision in the box against teams who defend deep."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube