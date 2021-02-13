Thomas Tuchel reflects on importance of squad management amid jam-packed schedule

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has delivered his verdict on the challenges of managing his group of players amid a demanding run of games.

The German has led his side to four wins and one draw in his first five games in charge with just over half-a-month gone since he was announced Blues boss in January.

"It is always a balancing act at the moment and this is what we think about most of the time when we are here at Cobham," said Tuchel, previewing his side's clash with Newcastle on Monday, as relayed by Football London.

"How much input do we get? How much information do we put into the players? But in the end, less is more. It is a very known sentence but less is more.

"It is our management with how we deal with helping and support, like we sometimes just leave them alone to let them process their new movements, approach or even just their performances and the approach of a new coach.

"We try to adapt, talk a lot and it is a constant management. It never stops and it will be like that in the next few months where we think about how much we can give to the team."

Chelsea earned a hard-fought victory at Barnsley on Thursday night, with a sole Tammy Abraham goal enough to seal a place in the FA Cup quarter-final for the Blues.

Tuchel will be hoping to continue his fine start to life in the Premier League on Monday night as fifth-placed Chelsea welcome struggling Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge.

