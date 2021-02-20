NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel reflects on 'missed opportunity' after 1-1 draw against Southampton

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel was left frustrated after his Chelsea side were held to a 1-1 draw against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea were left to take only a point on the south coast after Mason Mount slotted away from the penalty spot to cancel out Takumi Minamino's ice cool finish in the 33rd minute. 

It ended a run of five straight league wins for Chelsea and Tuchel wasn't pleased with their decisiveness and aggressiveness in the final third at St Mary's.

"It feels like a missed opportunity," Tuchel said post-match. 

"We were very good in the first 80 metres of the pitch but the last 20 I was not happy. We were not decisive enough, we were not aggressive enough, we were not clinical enough to be ahead and create more big chances.

fbl-eng-pr-southampton-chelsea (4)

"Our decision making was not good, and if you need a penalty to score once it tells the story.

"We made bad choices with balls that were overhit, underhit, then we slipped, we couldn’t take a two against one. I missed the aggressiveness and the determination in the box to finish this game early."

Chelsea now face a tricky next seven games in all competitions. Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton all await in the league, as does a two-legged Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid and an FA Cup quarter-final tie against Sheffield United. 

Tuchel's side need to improve and they don't have time to dwell. They have to start performing all over the pitch and now, consistently.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

southampton-v-chelsea-premier-league (17)
News

Why Thomas Tuchel substituted Callum Hudson-Odoi during Southampton draw

fbl-eng-pr-southampton-chelsea (4)
News

Thomas Tuchel reflects on 'missed opportunity' after 1-1 draw against Southampton

fbl-eng-pr-southampton-chelsea (5)
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Southampton 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

fbl-eng-pr-southampton-chelsea (4)
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Southampton 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

CHO vs Wolves
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi gives verdict on new wing-back role under Thomas Tuchel

southampton-v-chelsea-premier-league (14)
Match Coverage

Southampton 1-1 Chelsea: Mason Mount earns Blues point after Minamino opener

CHO vs Luton
News

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi reveals personal targets following eye-catching start under Thomas Tuchel

barnsley-v-chelsea-the-emirates-fa-cup-fifth-round (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Southampton