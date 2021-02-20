Thomas Tuchel reflects on 'missed opportunity' after 1-1 draw against Southampton

Thomas Tuchel was left frustrated after his Chelsea side were held to a 1-1 draw against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea were left to take only a point on the south coast after Mason Mount slotted away from the penalty spot to cancel out Takumi Minamino's ice cool finish in the 33rd minute.

It ended a run of five straight league wins for Chelsea and Tuchel wasn't pleased with their decisiveness and aggressiveness in the final third at St Mary's.

"It feels like a missed opportunity," Tuchel said post-match.

"We were very good in the first 80 metres of the pitch but the last 20 I was not happy. We were not decisive enough, we were not aggressive enough, we were not clinical enough to be ahead and create more big chances.

"Our decision making was not good, and if you need a penalty to score once it tells the story.

"We made bad choices with balls that were overhit, underhit, then we slipped, we couldn’t take a two against one. I missed the aggressiveness and the determination in the box to finish this game early."

Chelsea now face a tricky next seven games in all competitions. Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton all await in the league, as does a two-legged Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid and an FA Cup quarter-final tie against Sheffield United.

Tuchel's side need to improve and they don't have time to dwell. They have to start performing all over the pitch and now, consistently.

