Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reflected on the process it takes to build title-winning squads after his Blues side fell to defeat in the FA Cup Final to Liverpool.

The Blues fell to defeat on penalties once again, with Tuchel leading his side to yet another final despite falling at the final hurdle.

Speaking after the match, via football.london, Tuchel discussed squad building.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about the difference between Liverpool and Chelsea, he said: "They build this team for many years now and have improved it. So this is where the gap is. The sanctions didn't make it easier for us to close it, will not make it easier for us.

"That is why given the circumstances, where we come from, after we finish the season we will see.

"We can produce peak performances and we have the mentality in the club to shape the mentality of the players to have these peak performances but over the last years, Man City and Liverpool have proved you need to show that at a level of consistency we don't have and that we have struggled with.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"So we need to find it, build it, create it. It's a bit harder given the last months."

The Blues boss will hope he is handed the opportunity to build upon his previous success under the new ownership.

Todd Boehly's consortium are set to take over ownership of Chelsea from Roman Abramovich in the next few weeks as they plan for the future with Tuchel.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube