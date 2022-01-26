'I'm So Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on His First Year at Chelsea

Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Reflects on the Completion of His First Year at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reflected on the completion of his first year at the club. 

The Blues' manager joined the side a year ago to the day after the sacking of club legend Frank Lampard, with the former previously being at PSG. 

He turned the side's fortunes around in a matter of months as he led them to their second ever Champions League title, a top four finish in the Premier League and an FA Cup final. 

imago1009104493h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel revealed his thoughts on his first year at the club, stating his delight of managing the west London side.

"It's crazy, I did not expect it and I'm so happy. Hopefully they (the fans) can feel that I care about what I'm doing, I care about the club.

Read More

"I love to be at the sideline, in the stadium and that I'm part of a song is absolutely crazy and fantastic. I'm happy to be also a supporter of our team and I'm the number one supporter at the sideline.

"We need them (the fans). It should be always like a give and take. They should always feel the energy that we put in, and if it's like this I'm happy."

imago1002914592h

The German joined the club when they were ninth in the Premier League table, but soon guided them all the way up to a fourth placed finish on the final day of the season.

Just a week later, he won the Champions League with the Blues thanks to their 1-0 win against Manchester City in the final in Porto.

imago1009360260h
