Thomas Tuchel Reflects on 'Tired' Chelsea Performance Against Brighton

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that his side looked tired as they drew 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

Hakim Ziyech's superb first-half strike was cancelled out by a Adam Wesbster header as the Blues took a lucky point on the south coast.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, the Chelsea boss reflected on the tired performance from his team.

He said: "We looked tired, and we are. We knew they were well prepared, they had more time and less games to prepare. You see at the end the reaction of the whistle, the stadium celebrates.

"We need full strength to overcome obstacles. No blame for the team, we tried everything. Mentally and physically tired. 

"We need some days off, there’s no other solution."

Chelsea are set to have some days to rest, leaving Tuchel with next to no time to prepare for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Then comes a clash against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round before Chelsea fly to Abu Dhabi to compete in the Club World Cup, a chance for their second trophy of the season.

Tuchel will be hoping that the next few days can help his players recharge as they still have it all to play for in cup competitions this season, despite the Premier League title looking unlikely as Manchester City sit 12 points clear in first place, well ahead of the Blues depsite their best efforts.

