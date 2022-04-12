Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes his side were 'unlucky' as the West Londoners were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

Despite the Blues winning 3-2 on the night at the Santiago Bernabeu, the La Liga giants were 5-4 victors on aggregate across the two legs.

They are now through to the semi-finals of the illustrious competition, with Chelsea's title defence now coming to an end.

Tuchel spoke to the media after the match and shared his thoughts on the result as his side exit the Champions League in the quarter-finals.

"We were unlucky. That is why we are disappointed.

"We got beaten by individual quality and conversion. We made two mistakes, two ball losses. We deserved to go through after this match today. It was not meant to be."

Chelsea took the lead on the night through Mason Mount as he was able to curl a shot past Thibaut Courtois from inside the box.

German international Antonio Rudiger then scored his first ever Champions League goal early in the second half, heading in from Mount's corner.

Marcos Alonso thought he had made it 3-0 to the Blues, but his goal was ruled out for handball by VAR.

Timo Werner was soon on hand to score Chelsea's third though after he rounded a couple of Madrid defenders before finding the bottom corner.

However, substitute Rodrygo netted in the 82nd minute to send the tie to extra time and Karim Benzema then scored the winning goal to ensure his side progressed through to the last four.

