Thomas Tuchel Reflects on 'Wild' Chelsea Mistakes in Arsenal Defeat

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has labelled the Blues' performance against Arsenal as one full of 'wild mistakes' as they fell to a 4-2 defeat.

Individual errors from Andreas Christensen, Malang Sarr and Cesar Azpilicueta saw Chelsea give up three of their four goals in the defeat.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Tuchel discussed the Blues' performance.

Eddie Nketiah bagged a brace, adding to Emile Smith Rowe's goal and Bukayo Saka's late strike, making goals from Azpilicueta and Timo Werner worthless in the bigger picture.

When asked for his thoughts on the performance, Tuchel said: "It was a totally wild and open game in the first half – already a 2-2 after we came back twice. We had a good start but again gave the first goal away, which is impossible to do these things in consecutive matches. But we're doing it.

"We came back twice, and we scored another two in the second half, unfortunately for the wrong side."

The Blues boss continued to rue the individual errors of his players, deeming them to be 'impossible' due to the frequency of the mistakes.

"It's a level of mistakes, the number of mistakes in consecutive games here at home, it's impossible at this kind of level. You don't see this. It's simply impossible, but we're doing this at the moment, and you cannot win football games like this," he continued.

Chelsea face West Ham United on Sunday as they look to bounce back from three consecutive home losses at Stamford Bridge.

