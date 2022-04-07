Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Blame Chelsea Defeat to Real Madrid on Takeover Uncertainty

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to blame their 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid on the uncertainty surrounding the takeover of the club.

Karim Benzema's hattrick saw the Blues fall to defeat and Tuchel's men will have to pull off an impressive comeback in Madrid to qualify for the next round of the tournament.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Tuchel refused to blame the loss on the uncertainty surrounding the Chelsea takeover.

imago1011111986h

"You ask about the circumstances and the change of ownership, I see no difference between the last weeks and the last weeks we performed," he said. "I do not accept it as an excuse because of the same reasons that I said before. It is the moment now to find an end to this period of conceding goals and losing games very quickly because we are in an absolutely crucial time of the season."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The German instead believes the drop in performances is due to the sheer number of matches his Chelsea side have played this season.

He continued: "I was a bit shocked when I saw the number of games we played in 2022. I saw it in the last days, we were the team with Liverpool who have played by far the most matches in England and Europe. Don't forget everybody else's life changes. We had three extra-times on top of it. So yes, it is a bit worrying.

imago1011111984h

"The schedule is not our friend this season and we've struggled from it. But we can still play better because I think we found in the first half we could exploit these positions better. We can play much better. We can hurt Real Madrid much more, but we were far off our level and that is very disappointing because it is a night when you need to be spot on."

The April 11 deadline is fast approaching for bidders to submit their final bids for Chelsea, with a takeover hopeful of being completed by the end of the month.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010567957h (1)
News

Raine Group Hoping to Facilitate £3.4BN Deal to Sell Chelsea Ahead of Deadline

By Nick Emms26 minutes ago
imago1011111984h
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Struggles After Hectic Fixture Schedule

By Nick Emms46 minutes ago
imago0046129121h (4)
News

Revealed: Why The Ricketts Family Investment Group Hold Advantage in Bid to Buy Chelsea

By Nick Emms49 minutes ago
imago1011109300h
News

What Thomas Tuchel Will Make Sure Chelsea Players Process Ahead of Southampton & Real Madrid Fixtures

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011109665h
News

Karim Benzema Sends Triumphant Message After Hattrick in Real Madrid's Victory Over Chelsea

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011116487h
News

Thibaut Courtois Makes Real Madrid Admission After Victory on Chelsea Return

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010700279h
News

Chelsea's Thiago Silva Sends Honest Message to PSG Following Champions League Exit

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011112309h
News

Carlo Ancelotti Explains Fede Valverde Decision Which Exploited Cesar Azpilicueta During Chelsea Win

By Nick Emms3 hours ago