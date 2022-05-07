Thomas Tuchel has refused to blame Chelsea's takeover uncertainty on their recent drop in form.

The Blues are still fighting for a Premier League top four finish in their remaining few games of the season, but have only won two of their last six matches in the league.

Current owner Roman Abramovich listed the club for sale at the beginning of March, with a takeover now seemingly approaching its completion.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Tuchel spoke ahead of his side's home fixture against Wolves and shared his belief that the uncertainty over the takeover is not to blame for Chelsea's recent poor form.

“It surely affects the team but I cannot tell you to which degree," said the German. "The longer the situation goes, now it has a huge affect because Toni leaves us in the middle of the process where we are sanctioned and could not even fight, do another offer or be in negotiations.

"It clearly has an effect and makes no sense to deny it. We lose one of our key players so it is proven and has this kind of effect. This decision has an effect on a dressing room because Toni is not isolating here at Cobham, does not talk to anyone. He is a huge part, a leader.

"The situation is like this. The situation regarding the future of every individual future of every individual is not clear. There are no talks for anybody at the moment. We try to minimise this and accept it, not to use it as an excuse. If there is any degree of distraction, uncertainty, we accept it. There is still another 100% to reach."

IMAGO / PA Images

Todd Boehly and his consortium are said to be 'very close' to completing their takeover of Chelsea after being in exclusive talks over the last week or so.

Tuchel also added: “There are many reasons, look at our schedule. If you come from the situation was like big knockout matches like against Real Madrid, playing in Wembley, then go back to the league and play for points.

"Maybe the team had a bit the feeling that we have not so much to win, not so much to lose - you maybe lose the edge. This can be enough to lose matches and lose confidence. There are many reasons. It is maybe normal this happens.

"We are in the same point as the beginning normal is hard to accept for us because we demand more than normal. We are in an elite situation where normal doesn’t bring us to the goals that we demand from ourselves. We have to fight it, go against ourselves, against normal behaviour to be on top level. It starts on physical input tomorrow.”

