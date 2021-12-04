Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Blame Individuals Despite Mistakes in Chelsea's Loss to West Ham

Thomas Tuchel has refused to blame individuals for Chelsea's loss to West Ham despite several individual mistakes in the Blues' 3-2 loss.

Edouard Mendy brought down Jarrod Bowen after a poor backpass from Jorginho before the goalkeeper was beaten at his nearpost late on.

However, when speaking to the press via football.london, Tuchel refused to blame individuals for the loss.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

He admitted: "We are far, far away from blaming anybody but we need to admit that we are making too many curcial mistakes at the moment."

This comes after Tuchel rued the mistakes made by his side, saying:

"Everybody is involved. The pass is not the best decision. Then we can save it. Decision making is also not the best from Edou.

"The second goal is a goal you can concede but the third is a strange one. The two chances in the second half was individual mistakes."

IMAGO / Focus Images

It is clear that Chelsea must stick together ahead of a congested fixture schedule across the winter period.

Up next for the Blues is a long trip to Russia to face Zenit before returning to Premier League action against Leeds United.

Manchester City and Liverpool are competing at the top of the table with the Blues, ramping up the pressure in a crazy Premier League season so far.

