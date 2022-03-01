Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Blame Mason Mount for Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final Defeat

Thomas Tuchel refused to blame Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount for the Blues' Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool.

Chelsea were beaten 11-10 on penalties at Wembley on Sunday afternoon by Liverpool, inflicting the Club to their fifth domestic cup final defeat in their last six outings. 

Mount missed a guilt-edged chance just minutes into the second-half, a glorious opportunity to put Chelsea ahead.

imago1010235657h

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Tuchel refused to blame Mount for the miss which could have seen Chelsea lift the trophy.

He said: “Nobody deserves the blame for missing the chance. I’m happy I did not read any news about it. 

Read More

"I can clearly understand that one person did not want to miss the chance very most, that’s Mason. You can be very sure about that. This can happen, it’s part of the sport - not every chance is a goal."

imago1010212131h

The Blues boss continued to admit that his side were unlucky as they missed several chances, as well as seeing two goals ruled out for offsides against Romelu Lukaku

"We had huge chances, Mason had huge chances but he is fine, he did a strong match," Tuchel continued. "He was in these situations, arrived in good timing and good positions - that is exactly what we wanted. We missed a bit of luck.”

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back as they face Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday evening, with a place in the quarter-final up for grabs.

