    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Confirm Date for Romelu Lukaku's Injury Return

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel remained coy when asked about a possible return date for striker Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian suffered an injury when Chelsea faced Malmo on Wednesday.

    The forward is unavailable for the Blues' clash against Norwich but Tuchel refused to reveal when he will return.

    Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's match, Tuchel kept tight lipped on the injury.

    sipa_35009443

    He said: "No big news for Romelu and Timo. They are out tomorrow and will be out for the Southampton game then from then we see what’s next. I don’t think it makes any sense that we go into speculations about how long this is going to be. If we did this with Christian Pulisic you would think that I am a liar, I am constantly lying or hiding something. 

    "The fact is you never know. Things can be shorter or longer than expected. The one thing I can tell you for sure is that they are both in treatment, feeling positive. They are out for the next two games for sure.

    "I don’t want to talk about injured players! Anything I say now would be pure speculation. I can say to you, yes I expect to see him but then we don’t see him so what sense does it make? Tomorrow he isn’t with us and that’s what counts. He gets our full support. 

    Chelsea will be hoping to have their record signing back sooner rather than later as they look to mount a title charge this season.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35664572
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Confirm Date for Romelu Lukaku's Injury Return

    34 seconds ago
    sipa_35664572
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Has No Regrets Over Chelsea's Summer Sale of Three Strikers Despite Romelu Lukaku Injury

    25 minutes ago
    sipa_35665801
    News

    'There is so Much Talent and He Needs to Show it' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Kai Havertz Message

    45 minutes ago
    sipa_35574321
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Billy Gilmour Over Norwich City Role

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35664572
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Insists Romelu Lukaku's Injury Wasn't His Fault Ahead of Norwich Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35664927
    News

    Jorginho Reflects on Trophy Filled Season With Chelsea and Italy

    1 hour ago
    sipa_28663439
    Match Coverage

    Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35001728
    News

    Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta Makes Romelu Lukaku Claim After Club-Record Chelsea Return

    2 hours ago