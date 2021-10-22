Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Confirm Date for Romelu Lukaku's Injury Return

Thomas Tuchel remained coy when asked about a possible return date for striker Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian suffered an injury when Chelsea faced Malmo on Wednesday.

The forward is unavailable for the Blues' clash against Norwich but Tuchel refused to reveal when he will return.

Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's match, Tuchel kept tight lipped on the injury.

He said: "No big news for Romelu and Timo. They are out tomorrow and will be out for the Southampton game then from then we see what’s next. I don’t think it makes any sense that we go into speculations about how long this is going to be. If we did this with Christian Pulisic you would think that I am a liar, I am constantly lying or hiding something.

"The fact is you never know. Things can be shorter or longer than expected. The one thing I can tell you for sure is that they are both in treatment, feeling positive. They are out for the next two games for sure.

"I don’t want to talk about injured players! Anything I say now would be pure speculation. I can say to you, yes I expect to see him but then we don’t see him so what sense does it make? Tomorrow he isn’t with us and that’s what counts. He gets our full support.

Chelsea will be hoping to have their record signing back sooner rather than later as they look to mount a title charge this season.

