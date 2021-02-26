NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Thomas Tuchel refuses to confirm if Olivier Giroud will start against Manchester United

Thomas Tuchel remained coy on whether Olivier Giroud would lead the line for Chelsea on Sunday against Manchester United.

Chelsea host Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge and will be looking to end their undefeated away record on the road in the league this season. 

Tuchel's men are two points off the top four and are six points behind their opponent's on Sunday. 

Giroud scored the match-winner against Atletico Madrid in midweek will be itching to start again for the Blues, but Tuchel wouldn't confirm to the media if he would do so. 

He said: "Every game he deserves to start.

"Oli trains very well and he is a big personality on this squad. Even when he doesn’t start, he deserves to but I will not tell you today if he plays from the first minute or not.

"I’m so happy with Oli for what he gives us. He is a top-quality striker, he has a lot of composure in the box and is an excellent finisher. More than that, he also suffers a lot for the team and his fitness and self-discipline is key to his success."

Chelsea will have a full squad available on Sunday against the Red Devils, apart from defender Thiago Silva who remains out with a thigh problem. 

