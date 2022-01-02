'Let's Wait a Few Days' - Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Confirm if Romelu Lukaku Has Apologised for Chelsea Comments

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to confirm if Romelu Lukaku has apologised for his recent comments suggesting he was unhappy at the club.

It was revealed on Thursday that the Blues' striker organised an interview with Sky Sport Italia early on in December, where he went on to say he was unhappy with his situation at the west London side.

He was dropped from the squad to face Liverpool on Sunday, where Chelsea drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Premier League clash, Tuchel did not confirm if the Belgian international has apologised for his comments which are believed to have angered the manager, as well as many fans.

"This is not to be discussed now. Let's wait a few days."

NBC Sports reported that Tim Howard received a message from Lukaku to say that he and the club will be having another meeting on Monday in order to discuss his situation at the European Champions.

During the controversial interview, the 28-year-old said: "Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

"But I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

It is also believed that he may already want to return to his former club Inter Milan, with Sky Sport Italia journalist Matteo Barzaghi claiming: "Lukaku only wants to return to Inter, he is already tired of London, tired of living in England. Romelu told my brother off the record that he wants to return to Inter now."

