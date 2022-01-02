'Let's Wait a Few Days' - Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Confirm if Romelu Lukaku Has Apologised for Chelsea Comments

Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Confirm if Romelu Lukaku Has Apologised for Chelsea Comments

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to confirm if Romelu Lukaku has apologised for his recent comments suggesting he was unhappy at the club. 

It was revealed on Thursday that the Blues' striker organised an interview with Sky Sport Italia early on in December, where he went on to say he was unhappy with his situation at the west London side. 

He was dropped from the squad to face Liverpool on Sunday, where Chelsea drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge. 

imago1008930800h

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Premier League clash, Tuchel did not confirm if the Belgian international has apologised for his comments which are believed to have angered the manager, as well as many fans.

"This is not to be discussed now. Let's wait a few days."

Read More

NBC Sports reported that Tim Howard received a message from Lukaku to say that he and the club will be having another meeting on Monday in order to discuss his situation at the European Champions.

During the controversial interview, the 28-year-old said: "Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

imago1008907467h

"But I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

It is also believed that he may already want to return to his former club Inter Milan, with Sky Sport Italia journalist Matteo Barzaghi claiming: "Lukaku only wants to return to Inter, he is already tired of London, tired of living in England. Romelu told my brother off the record that he wants to return to Inter now."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008907482h (1)
News

'Let's Wait a Few Days' - Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Confirm if Romelu Lukaku Has Apologised for Chelsea Comments

32 seconds ago
imago1007424933h (4)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms When Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Decision Will Be Made

30 minutes ago
imago1008907482h (1)
News

'I Feel Great Affection For Him' - Antonio Conte Speaks on Romelu Lukaku

1 hour ago
imago1008930800h
News

'Always Because of Injuries' - Thomas Tuchel Complains About Chelsea's Injury Woes

1 hour ago
imago1008928203h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Blasts Recent Refereeing Decisions Which Have Gone Against Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1008928203h
News

'It's a Red Card' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Sadio Mane Should Have Been Sent Off Against Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1008894611h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Meeting to Take Place on Monday

2 hours ago
imago1008930715h
News

'It Was Tough' - Thomas Tuchel Shares Thoughts on Chelsea's Draw Against Liverpool

3 hours ago