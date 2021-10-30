Skip to main content
    Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Get Drawn Into Title Talk in Race With Man City & Liverpool

    Author:

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has refused to get drawn into talk over the race for the title with Manchester City and Liverpool.

    The Blues have been pinned by many as favourites to win this season's Premier League title after their Champions League success last season.

    Currently sat at the top of the table, Chelsea are only one point clear of Liverpool and two points clear of Manchester City.

    sipa_35707087 (5)

    Speaking ahead of their weekend clash with Newcastle, Tuchel refused to get drawn into talk of winning the title.

    “Maybe, maybe not," Tuchel told the media. "We are just focused on us and we know what it takes.

    "Like I said many times, Liverpool and City set the standards during the last four or five years and they show how consistent you have to be to collect points in this league which seems to me a fantastic effort what they did.

    "The title race was between the two of them, it’s on us to challenge them."

    Read More

    Tuchel went on to discuss the influence Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have had over their sides in competing for the title.

    pjimage (9)

    "They created a certain mentality with their managers together over the years.

    "We try to close it, we are confident enough to say from the first day we want to close it.

    "This is what drives us. We will work on it because it takes a lot to keep the momentum going.”

    More Chelsea Coverage

