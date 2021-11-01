Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Get Involved In Antonio Conte to Tottenham Rumours

Chelsea manager has refused to get dragged into speculation about the appointment of Antonio Conte as the new Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Conte was previously manager of Chelsea between 2014 and 2016, winning the Premier League with the west London side in his second season in charge.

Since Nuno Espirito Santo's dismissal on Monday morning, there has been heavy speculation about Conte being the man to take over in north London.

SIPA USA

Speaking in a press conference ahead of his side's midweek clash with Malmo, Tuchel was quizzed on his thoughts about Conte becoming the new Spurs manager.

In his response to the questions, Tuchel refused to get dragged into the speculation.

“You can ask me again if it happens," Tuchel told the press. "Right now it is speculation and I will not take part in any speculation about other club’s coaches decisions.”

Tuchel was also asked about his thoughts on Nuno Espirito Santo being sacked from the Tottenham ranks; to which the German manager replied:

SIPA USA

“First of all, I got the news today that one of my colleagues has been sacked and that is never nice to hear.

"You will understand that I will not comment on any other club’s decision on coaches and will not take part in any speculations.”

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube