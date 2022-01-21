Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Give Time Frame on Reece James' Return to Chelsea Squad

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has provided a positive update on right-back Reece James, who suffered a hamstring injury in his side's 1-1 draw with Brighton back in December.

The England international was substituted off during the first half of the game and was seen leaving Stamford Bridge after the match on crutches.

James was on firing form this season having registered five goals and six assists in all competitions for the west London side.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Tottenham on Sunday afternoon, Thomas Tuchel refused to give a time frame on James' return to action, despite revealing that he was back on the pitch in training.

“We have a timeframe but we will not make it public (Reece James return) otherwise we will just get asked about the timeframe," Tuchel told the media.

"He is back on the pitch which is good news but in individual training so far away from being part of the squad on Sunday’s game."

Since both Reece James and Ben Chilwell have been out of action in recent weeks, a lot of noise has been made about the potential signing of Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, who Tuchel also addressed in his press conference.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

“He is a very good player when he is in his top level. I am very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund. It was only one year, it should have been longer. I needed to leave and he decided to leave.

“He is in a situation (at Barcelona), I have no idea why or what the situation and detail is. I know how I feel about it when it’s about my players so it is better not to talk."

