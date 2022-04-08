Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Look for Chelsea Excuses Following Consecutive Defeats

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to make excuses for his side after back-to-back defeats to Brentford and Real Madrid.

Brentford came out 4-1 victors at Stamford Bridge before Real Madrid scored three in a 3-1 win to take a two-goal lead into the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Southampton in Premier League action, Tuchel refused to look for excuses for their poor form.

imago1011112309h

He was asked if the hectic fixture schedule has affected his side but refused to pinpoint this as the reason for their poor form since the international break.

“The schedule does not mean you concede seven goals," he stated. "It is challenging, very challenging because we played in a lot of competitions, extra competition with the World Cup. We played every competition until the end. 

"I think we are, at the moment with Liverpool, far ahead in game minutes and this is a big challenge because in this period, in 2022, we had a lot of extra times we played. This adds up to maybe another two matches. If you just add up the extra time in these matches, yeah. 

"When you face teams like Brentford, now Southampton and very soon also Crystal Palace, Arsenal - who are not on international duty, not involved in so many games, it’s a big challenge. It’s nothing new. On one hand it’s a challenge and it has an impact but it is nothing to talk about, to look for excuses.

"That’s the way it is when you work and play for Chelsea, you need to overcome these obstacles and don’t get comfortable in accepting it’s hard. We need to embrace it and love that it is hard. That’s how it is.”

imago1011111986h

The Blues boss was also queried as to whether it was the uncertainty surrounding the Club and sale which has distracted his players, to which he dismissed.

“That would be a big surprise," Tuchel continued. "We proved it is not like this. Why should it be different now? Nothing has changed for us in our lives. Nothing has changed here in Cobham, the training ground and preparation of the games. 

"No reason why it should have an effect. I don’t look for any excuse or reason in these circumstances.”

