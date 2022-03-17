Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to make any excuses despite the recent uncertainty surrounding the club's future.

The Blues beat Lille 2-1 in their Champions League knockout stage second leg tie in France, with their 4-1 overall aggregate score sending them through to the last eight of the competition.

Goals from Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta were enough to ensure Chelsea will be in the draw on Friday morning.

When speaking to the media after the game, via football.london, Tuchel revealed he doesn't allow excuses despite the recent uncertainty.

"There's always a thin line between reasons why things maybe are a bit difficult and giving excuses. It's about responsibility.

"We have the responsibility and I think everybody feels very privileged. So we take the responsibility we have, that once you work for Chelsea this is what you do.

"You adapt to the level of talent, be it player, coach or member, or staff. Once you work for Chelsea, you work at the limit. It's what you do on a daily basis and it's what helps. We stick together and try to overcome the situation together. I am very proud, very happy."

Burak Yilmaz opened the scoring for Lille as he converted his penalty after Jorginho handled the ball in the box.

However Pulisic was able to equalise for his side in stoppage time at the end of the first half, firing in from a tight angle.

Club captain Azpilicueta then sealed the tie as he netted from Mason Mount's cross.

