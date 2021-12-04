Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Make Chelsea Excuses Following West Ham Collapse

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has refused to make excuses for his Chelsea side after their embarrassing collapse against West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Goals from Thiago Silva and Mason Mount were not enough as a poor defensive performance saw the Blues come away from east London empty handed.

Speaking to football.london after the match, Tuchel refused to make excuses for his side.

imago1008429739h

When asked if his side are tired and fatigued, the German dismissed the claim as he said: "We cannot give excuses that we are tired, every team is tired in the Premier League through winter. It is also a question of risk management.

"If you invite a team like West Ham into your own box, to the last 20 metres by giving big ball losses then you are in trouble."

imago1008429217h

It is clear that the head coach is furious with his team's performance as they handed West Ham several chances with individual mistakes.

There is a lot of work to do for the Blues as they go into a packed fixture schedule over the next month, with a trip to Russia interrupting the current Premier League fixtures.

Zenit are Chelsea's opponents on Wednesday before they face Leeds United in the Premier League next Saturday.

