'I Cannot Promise' - Tuchel Makes Chelsea Squad Admission Ahead of 2021/22 Campaign

Thomas Tuchel won't be delivering any team selection promises to his Chelsea team ahead of the new season.

Competition for places is rife at Chelsea currently. The first-team squad are all starting to return in waves following their international involvements and holidays. The huge loan army have also returned to Cobham, while several youngsters from the Academy have been given the chance to train with the first team.

Tuchel has already landed the biggest trophy at Chelsea just six months - the Champions League. But the pressure is now on to continue that winning pathway in the 2021/22 season.

He has a lot of futures and selection decisions to make and time is slowly running out before the Premier League season gets underway on August 14 when Chelsea host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

And the Chelsea boss has ruled out making any promises. Tuchel wants to continue to oversee the squad over the next couple of weeks with friendlies against Bournemouth, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all coming up.

"Life is full of possibilities and for these guys now is the possibility," said Tuchel on fringe players having a chance of making the squad next season.

"I cannot promise or tell anybody after one week that they will be a big part of next season’s plans. What I love about these guys is that they are so positive about it, they live in the moment and take the opportunity to enjoy and be grateful. Let’s see.

"I have no promise to make but we look carefully, nobody can predict the future so everything is possible, always."

Tuchel also confirmed talks have been held with Petr Cech and Marina Granovskaia during his holidays amid talk of new arrivals in west London this summer.

