Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Name Chelsea Stars Who Will Play for U23s

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed that some of his first team players will represent his side's U23s on Sunday afternoon but refused to name which ones.

The Blues U23 side will face Tottenham Hotspur's U23s on Sunday in what promises to be an eventful London derby with Chelsea on the brink of relegation.

The west London side are two points from safety having suffered a gruelling relegation battle all season, despite finishing second in the league last season.

Speaking at his first team side's post-match press conference following their 2-2 draw with Wolves on Saturday afternoon, Tuchel confirmed that some players would feature for the U23s while refusing to name who.

"Yeah but we will decide and then let you know," he said, as quoted by football.london.

Prior to Saturday's clash, Tuchel had already revealed that his intentions were to provide a few of his first team players with game time with the U23s.

“Of course, we hope for the very best and at the same time we play here with the under-23s, a crucial match to avoid relegation and it will maybe involve some players for us we will see what is on Saturday," he said, as quoted by the Athletic.

The Blues have had a poor run recently, having won just two of their last seven Premier League games.

Next Saturday, they face Liverpool in the FA Cup final and will be desperate for their results to improve.

