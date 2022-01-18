Thomas Tuchel Won't Play Blame Game With Tired Chelsea Squad Following Brighton Draw

Thomas Tuchel has refused to be too critical of his 'mentally and physically' tired Chelsea side after their 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Hakim Ziyech broke the deadlock at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night well against the run of play as his stunning strike from 25-yards out beat Robert Sanchez.

Brighton were much the better side and drew level on the hour mark as an unmarked Adam Webster powered a header past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea managed to hold on for a point as they dropped even more points, extending their run without a Premier League win to four points.

Tuchel's side are out of form, in a rough patch affected by injuries and Covid-19 in recent weeks, and they are struggling to get out of it.

The Chelsea head coach knows his side are tired following their relentless schedule which he accepts is affecting their output and performances in games.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

He is aware they need to overcome the struggles that face them but refuses to play the blame game and will give his players some much-needed days off.

Tuchel told BT Sport post-match: "We looked tired, and we are. We knew they were well prepared, they had more time and less games to prepare. You see at the end the reaction of the whistle, the stadium celebrates.

"We need full strength to overcome obstacles. No blame for the team, we tried everything. Mentally and physically tired. We need some days off, there’s no other solution."



Chelsea 'so, so badly' need days off to recover, says Tuchel, who will now take two days off before they begin preparations for their league clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

He added: "So, so badly (we need days off). You can use the excuse but it is like this. Look at the schedule, when we arrived at Man City we had a Carabao Cup match and we arrive here and they had more time to prepare.

"We have played since November; we play and play and play. We need to recharge the batteries and disconnect. This is my feeling. We will use Friday and Saturday to prepare for Sunday against Tottenham."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube