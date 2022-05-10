Thomas Tuchel has refused to point fingers at any of his players as Chelsea eye a positive end to the season.

With just four games left to play in all competitions, the Blues are still hoping to secure their spot in the Premier League top four and win their ninth FA Cup title.

However the west London side have been on a fluctuating run of form as of late, with Tuchel's side throwing away at 2-0 lead against Wolves on Saturday to draw the match.

When he was asked about motivating some of his potentially departing members of the squad until the end of the season, Tuchel revealed he is not pointing fingers at any of his players.

In his pre-match press conference for their trip to Leeds, he said: “You can always end up in a situation where players at the end of the season can have talks with other clubs, have different ideas and maybe get distracted because they sign for other teams.

"It happens. It’s a bit easier if you are also free to act and be more involved in the talks. Now it feels like we are spectators of the development, we don’t like. It’s a passive role and a bit strange. You can feel it.

"We have already discussed now a lot of points (for struggles), if you bring these together maybe it can provide an explanation as to why the edge in our game is missing. Still, I can just repeat myself.

"It is not the moment to point fingers on the players and to be too harsh and demanding. It’s, yes demanding, but not overdo it. We trust ourselves. Everybody in the building and who arrives tomorrow wants to finish on a positive spin. There is still a lot to achieve.”

Chelsea will face Leeds on Wednesday night, having beaten them 3-2 at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season thanks to a late penalty from Jorginho.

